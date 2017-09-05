Reekado Banks features in new episode of Professor Johnbull

Nigerian television viewers have a chance to see the acting prowess of the Mavin Record’s music sensation, Reekado Banks, as he features in the latest episode of the entertaining TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull.

The series, sponsored by the fully integrated telecommunications company, Globacom, is this week focusing on the activities of unorthodox medicine practitioners, their “one-drug-cures-all” tendency and the attendant effects on public health.

The fresh episode, entitled ‘Street Doctors’, highlights the danger of medical quackery to the nation’s health sector.

In the episode, Reekado Banks is a “registered pharmacist” in a society where there are many unregistered practitioners.

Viewers would be interested to know if he will live up to the billing of the sacred oath governing the practice of medicine, surgery and drugs as a pharmacist.

The episode generally makes a passionate appeal to Nigerians to make their health top priority by patronising only registered and government approved health facilities.

It also emphasises the need for pharmaceutical personnel to strictly enforce the rule guiding prescription drugs and never dispense drugs over the counter indiscriminately.

The fresh episode of the series also seeks to dissuade the members of the public from believing in ‘cure-all’ or wonder drugs that cure anything from headache to hemorrhoids.

Regular stars also feature in this episode, from the protagonist, Professor Johnbull (Kanayo O. Kanayo) to Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), Caro (Mercy Johnson Okojie), Flash (Stephen Odimgbe), Samson (Ogus Baba), Abadnego (Martins Nebo) and Churchill (Jnr. Pope Odonwodo).

Viewers would be interested to know how Prof Johnbull reacts when the health of his son, Churchill, is threatened by the administration of “one-drug-cures-all” given to him by Caro, who purchased it from Flash?

Catch the episode on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes on Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. with a repeat broadcast at the same time on Friday.

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin