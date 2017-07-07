Readers are rooting for Wizkid over Davido

It is no longer news that pop stars Wizkid and Davido are currently at war.

The duo have been throwing shades at each other ever since they signed that Sony deal and it makes one wonder…

So, we decided to conduct a poll to find out whose side our readers are taking.

The Sound Podcast: Wizkid vs Davido beef is bad for Nigerian music [Episode 18]play

The Sound Podcast: Wizkid vs Davido beef is bad for Nigerian music [Episode 18] (Instagram)

And the results are out!

play

Pulse readers want Wizkid to win the ongoing feud (Pulse)

53.2% of our readers are team Wizkid all the way, 27.8% are in love with Davido while 19% don’t even care.

Meanwhile, R&B superstar Banky W is calling for peace, and advocating for the artists to work together instead of throwing back and forth shades at one another.

Tekno has also gotten himself into the conversation about who is more internationally ripe for success which got him shaded by Wizkid, with fans also taking sides and sticking with Wizkid.

Tekno in reply to Wizkid has decided to be mature about things trying to make friends instead or at least so it seems, requesting for Wizkid’s forgiveness and asking to produce a track for him.