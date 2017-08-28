Professor Johnbull showcases tricks of fake money changers

POPULAR TV sitcom, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by telecommunications firm, Globacom, in this week’s episode alerts its teeming watchers to the trickery of fraudulent money changers in the country.

The fraudulent traders, according to the episode, peddle foreign currency but end up defrauding unsuspecting people of their hard earned money.

Entitled ‘Money Changers’, the episode exposes the antics of fake Bureau De Change operators who are in the habit of offering higher and seemingly irresistible exchange rates far above the prevailing rates in order to attract the unsuspecting victims.

They are also in the habit of swapping genuine currencies of the victims with dud notes and, thereafter, offer lower exchange rate that the victims are bound to reject so that the original notes are retained by the money changers while the unwary customer goes with the fake currency bills.

The episode offers hints on how to avoid holding the short end of the stick by would-be customers of bureau de change operators.

Executive Producer of the sitcom, Globacom, encouraged viewers to tune in to the programme to avail themselves of the useful tips on how to outsmart the fraudulent currency operators.

A major highlight of the episode is the guest appearance of Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who plays the role of USA-returnee sister of Etuk (Imeh Bishop). Etuk consistently encourages his sister to marry Professor Johnbull (Kanayo O. Kanayo) in order for the two “to born dictionary,” a reference to the scholar’s penchant for bombastic grammar.

In ‘Money Changers’, Flash Boy (Stephen Odimgbe) lives up to his reputation as a philanderer as he abandons the mission of changing Etuk’s dollars to the local currency to chase after a beautiful lady.

The episode also parades regulars of the sitcom including Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso), Mai Doya (Funky Mallam), Jumoke (Bidemi Kosoko) and Abadnego (Martins Nebo) and will be broadcast on Tuesday at 8.30.p.m on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes.

Repeat broadcast will be on Friday at 8.30 p.m. on the same channels.