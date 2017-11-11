Photos: Large turnout recorded at the Miss Nigeria Port Harcourt auditioning

Mutiat Alli

The 2nd phase of auditions for Miss Nigeria 2017 is presently on-going in Echelon Heights Hotel, Port Harcourt.

This time, Andy Ogbechei (Creative Director, A-Squared Network) and Enyinne Owunwanne (CEO, Times Multimedia- organizers of the Miss Nigeria pageant) are joined by 2 former contestants from 2016 – Anna Terna (Miss Benue) and Bozimo Blessing Ebi as guest judges. At the time of this report this morning, over a hundred girls had arrived the audition venue to vie for a chance at winning the coveted crown.

The Port Harcourt edition is the second leg of the auditions following the first which held in Abuja at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja. It will wrap up in Lagos on the 11th and 12th of November in Lagos.

Visit www.missnigeria.ng for details on how to register or send an email to info@missnigeria.ng Forms can also be purchased at the audition venues.