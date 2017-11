Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi held her bridal shower yesterday ahead of her wedding with Banky W reportedly scheduled to hold next weekend in South Africa.

Celebrities like Stephanie Coker, Osas Ajibade, Linda Ejiofor, Chigurl and others stormed the bridal shower that had Adesua wearing beautiful white dress made by designer, TUBO. Here are photos below:

SOURCE; BOUNCE NEWS