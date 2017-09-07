PHOTO: Falz Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Rapper, Falz has sprained his ankle while playing football, and had to undergo a minor surgery to fix it

Rapper and singer, Falz The Bahdguy has undergone a minor surgery after spraining his ankle while playing football.

He immediately got a ‘minor surgery’ to have it fixed.

He shared a photo of his leg wrapped in bandage on Snapchat after the successful ‘surgery’ with the caption, ‘minor surgery, just something light. Falzinho will be back in a few weeks’.

Falz recently featured YCee in his fourth single of 2017 titled ‘Something Light’.

The hilarious song is dedicated to broke girls, who never seem to have enough money to pay their bills

.