If your partner is provoking you too much walk out of the marriage’ – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe who was a victim of domestic abuse and have been in and out of court with her husband Lanre Gentry who is facing an assault charge, has taken to Instagram to share a photo of a battered woman, with a message to those going through such

According to Mercy Aigbe, ‘If you feel your partner provokes you to the extent of bringing out that animal in you pls do yourself a favour by walking out of that marriage’.

Here’s what she wrote;

“According to Human Rights Activist lawyer Emeka Uguwonye….. This woman was battered by her husband! How long are we going to condone this inhumane act for?

Some very shallow and evil minded fellows will say she must have done something to provoke the man!…….

For Christ Sake, if you are provoked can’t you control yourself? Instead of killing your partner or rendering the person disabled!😡 If you feel your partner provokes you to the extent of bringing out that animal in you pls do yourself a favour by walking out of that marriage 😡! …… We should learn to control our anger as violence doesn’t solve anything…… If you know you have anger management problems, pls get professional help!

Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law!

#enoughisenough

#saynotodomesticviolence

#saynotoassault

#saynotoverbalandemotionalabuse

#learntocontrolyourself Join the #1in3Africa an initiative of her Royal Majesty @oloriwuraolaogunwusi ……..#StopViolenceAgainstWomen ! Join us as we walk against Violence on June 30th by 10am! Start of point is Falomo Bridge by Awolowo Road!

#togetherwecandoit

#offendersshouldbepurnised

#speakup

#noshameinmypain

Every woman should be empowered 💪…….. The Sucess of a marriage should be a collaborative effort , Men pls stop expecting the woman to do all! Remember it is a partnership!”