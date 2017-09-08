Ooni of Ife, Oba Akiolu other celebrate with Engr. Ezekiel Iyi Omisore at 90

It was fun galore at the Yoruba Tennis Club, venue for the 90th birthday celebration cum symposium of Engr. (Arole) Ezekiel Iyi Omisore.

The well-attended event has in attendance top crème de crème in the society that includes Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo II, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Prof. Adetokubo Fabamwo, members of the Omisore Dynasty &Yoruba Tennis Clubs amongst others.

As part of his celebration, the symposium with the topic tagged ‘Sustainability in The Built Environment: The Nigerian perspective” was discuss with Prof. Ibidapo Obe noting that the built environment replicates the human environment in a nearly static and non-stochastic fashion for efficiency and searches for ways and means of ensuring that life is more abundant.

He stated that what is important is to ensure steady progress anchored by propriety, equity and justice.” It is our collective duty to work together towards an egalitarian society. We must bake the bricks and lay them and fasten them together as appropriate. This is the way foundations are made,” he advised.

According to him, “Ideally, the foundations are well made but sometimes because of the human factor, some are weak and cannot carry the designed loads, ”We redesign and support with columns or pillars or beams”.