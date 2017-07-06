Omawumi Accuses Record Labels Of Discriminating Against Married Women

Omawumi thinks record labels in Nigeria do not give female artistes a fair chance.

Speaking in a recent interview, the mum of two who recently dropped her third studio album ‘Timeless’, cited her career as an example and urged record labels to encourage female artists.

“That’s woman discrimination,” she said, adding, “Well, in my opinion, I don’t think women’s career are usually cut short. Some people thought that of me because I got married and I had kids.”

She continued, “I don’t think that’s fair. I think passion trumps it all. If you find somebody that has passion for the work, encourage the person. Sign the person and you will make your money.”

The ‘If You Ask Me’ singer took a break from the spotlight to give birth to her son, causing fans to worry about her long absence from the spotlight.

Now she is out with her third studio album.