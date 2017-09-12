O’JEZ Plans Big For Oct 1 Independence Concerts, Seeks Sponsors

From September 29 through Monday, October 2, 2017, celebrity restaurant, O’jez, inside the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos will be treating Lagosians to a four-day music, comedy, magic and dance festival as part of activities set aside to celebrate this year’s Independence Day anniversary which is on October 1.

“It will be the longest and unforgettable weekend Nigerians will ever witness in a long time to come,” Chief Joseph Odobeatu, C.E.O, O’jez Entertainment Group/Chain of Restaurants, said in a statement issued by his media company, MIM.

The Independence groove according to Odobeatu will begin on Friday with a show featuring a long list of comedians like Elenu, MC Shakara who were one time in-house comedians of the outfit with the host Elder O alongside ATM and MC Phrymzo. “Several dance groups will be on parade with versatile young D.J Multy on parade to jam till the wee hours of Saturday,” Odobeatu said adding that the next day will witness a different set of artistes and a magician with host MC Phrymzo backed by Elder O.

Sunday’s show will be the mother of all shows as Nollywood stars Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Zack Orji and Victor Osuagwu among others will be on ground to meet up close and personal with people who have never had the opportunity to see them off the screen. “I have decided to keep more details of the Sunday and Monday shows under wrap to, so all you need to do is come to O’jez and have fun of a lifetime because this is a show some people pay over N10, 000 to go and see on the island that we are serving you FREE right here on the mainland along exotic drinks and foods that O’jez is known for nationwide.”

Odobeatu, a sports enthusiast and owner of O’jez Table Tennis Academy, is however calling on potential sponsors to key into this amazing conduit to reach out to their clients. “We are in talks with a telecommunication firm and an alcoholic beverages company has shown interest but nothing concrete yet, so we are throwing it wide open for all to come on board and sponsor this four-day musical carnival, something we have been doing alone for over 12 years now. I assure the sponsor that it won’t regret being part of this event. And before I forget, the Sunday event is designed to be a family affair where families are encouraged to come in large numbers as there would be dancing contest for the kids and couples game show for the parents with lots of valuable prizes to be carted home. Last year, we gave out two plasma TV sets, a microwave and cartons of O’jez wines, and to think we had no external sponsor. So heavens will not fall if we get a sponsor and decide to give out a car to the winner of the couples’ game,” he submitted.