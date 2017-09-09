Obat MD, Prince Femi Akinruntan reflects life @40

Talk of one of the biggest society in Nigeria today and a young millionaire one name that will come to one’s mind will be Obat oil MD, Prince Femi Akinruntan who recently celebrated her 40th birthday. However the ever looking youthful young man disclosed that he has been looking forward to that prestigious age of 40 “I have actually looked to being 40 and I have a series of plans tentatively, but I later look back. I have done a lot of lavish birthday in life, so I just decided to do something from the usual grant style celebration”

he also spoke about what he intend to do having reach 40 “ As I am 40 now I look at people in their fifties and sixties people like Dangote Otedola and Wale Tinubu. I think we will be the next generation of business tycoons”

When OAP Toolz celebrates her father in style



Though she did not make noise or throw big party about it, but Tolu Oniru –Demuren aka Toolz an On Air Personalities did all he could to celebrate her father who recently clock 80 years. The beautiful lady who is highly endowed at the back posted pictures of herself and her dad on Instagram that was taken on her wedding day, to mark his 80th birthday.

She wrote “Today is a great day!!! Happy 80th Birthday to my daddy Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru!!! I celebrate you today and thank God for your life! May He grant us many many more years of celebration with you. May you live to see your grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Love you, Daddy! #DaddysGirl #Thanksgiving”

Toolz at the beginning of the year celebrated her one year wedding anniversary to her pilot husband, Tunde Demuren.

In May 2017, announced she is expecting a child with her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren.

When Hon Motunrayo Adeleye drags Hon Obasa and socialites to Abeokuta



it was a lock down in Abeokuta the capital of Ogun state last week when Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye Oladapo a two-term house member drag who is who to the rock city of Abeokuta when she was inaugurated as the first female member of moonlight section, Abeokuta sport club. The event which still remain the talk of the town was held at the Oba lipede gardens Abeokuta.

Chaired by Bode Oseni while Lagos house of assembly speaker, Honourable Mudashiru Obasa was the special guests of honour, the event came to it magnificent point when Alhajji Sefiu Alao Adekunle known as Omo Oko who was the official band for the day gave out his best while performing during the occasion which is the first time he will played for the elite club and if there is any time to show what they have been missing by not been inviting him, Omo Oko show it by dishing out a grade a performance via a good tunes. Daily Time’s sources was told that Hon Adeleye and Obasa could not resist the tempo of Sefiu.

Glitz as General Fiyin, chief of defence daughter marries in style

It was a gathering of prominent Nigerians business men and society of great repute, serving and retired generals last week in Abuja as Fiyinfoluwa, the pretty daughter of Chief of Defence staff, General Gabriel Olunisakin walked down the aisle with her long time beau, Ayomide. The wedding was historical as it was the day the daughter of a serving general tied a nuptial knot with a son of another general. Ayomide is the son of a retired general owonibi who was appointed by United Nations Secretary General as Commander of a unit of the United Nations Armed Service men on foreign duty many years ago. He was also well respected general in the army

CBN Governor, Emefiele in low key celebration

Godwin Emefiele, the boss of the Central Bank of Nigeria, one of the nation’s most important establishments, is incredibly reclusive when it comes to social matters. It was his 56th birthday recently, but rather than the high drama and fanfare that usually accomplish the birthday celebrations of other men and women of his status, there was only a quiet celebration with family members and friends. So quiet, in fact, that the day came and went with many people caught unawares.

As the country’s financial gatekeeper, the amiable beau of Margaret was said to have been wary of any noisy celebration at a time when the country’s political and economic situation remains precarious, hence he opted for a low key celebration with close friends and family members who only joined him in thanking God for seeing him through difficult times, while asking for strength to successfully navigate the tasks ahead.

Ajibade Alabi