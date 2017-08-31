If you are not satisfied with your partner you can opt out, marriage is not bondage-Susan Maxwell

She is one of the next Nollywood stars that is ready to take the profession of make believe-acting, to this level. And what a figure she has got, that could make her one of the best generations of Nollywood stars. Her name is Susan Maxwell. Though born as Ibo girl, but this Abia State born actress has carved a niche for herself when the issue is on Nollywood. Even though she has the opportunity to learn the rope through her late uncle, Ashley Nwosu, Susan decided to go solo on her own, and now she ripping the fruits of her hard labour. In this no hold bare exclusive interview with AJIBADE ALABI, Susan spoke about herself, the industry her surge into the profession of make-believe

Is been long we heard from you. What has been happening to you?

I have been so busy with my personal business, going up and down. And thank God I have been doing so well with it, because it has taken a lot of my time, and attention. So I have been given it all to my business. But I thank God now that I have been able to put my feet on ground, and now I am back and better in the industry.

And talking about the industry, many people did not really known when you join the industry. Can you clarify that?

I joined the industry in 2006. I shot my first movie in 2007, and my second movie in 2008, my third movie was in 2009, it was a yearly thing for me then

What were the titles?

The first title of the first movie i shoot in 2007 was “Isawuru” which was written and produced by me, and directed by Murphy Afolabi. The second one is “Nkam to ba Gba” also written and produced by me, but was directed by Odunlade Adekola. The third one I don’t want to talk about it

Why?

The film never came out, for one reason or the other

In the industry, who and who can you call your contemporaries?

I have a lot of friends and colleagues in the industry, sister, and brothers and so on. But I am not the type that associates with my colleagues. I have good and smooth rapport among all my colleagues, but I don’t have a mate , because I don t want a situation where by somebody will now tell me, or ask me why should I called her my mate. I don t have a mate, were all colleagues

Have you ever be engrossed in any controversy before in the industry?

No, not at all and I don’t pray for such. Initially I always see the industry as my second profession. I interchange my career, so I have not be so fully, fully in the industry

What inspires you to join the industry?

Acting has always been something that I love. It is in born; it is something that has been in me since I was young. I started my acting career days back in the church and in the school, so it has been in me. The thing is I like to be noticed wherever I went to when I was small. So I started my acting when I was in the school, then I joined the drama group in my school I also joined drama group of my church. Is like I like to show people what I am capable of doing, as far as acting is concerned. So as things go on, I don t want it to be church or school things, so I have to come to the industry as I grew older. So I can say acting has been part of me, since when I was a kid

So many people believed that you ladies in the industry don t keep a relationship or your marriage longer, with the spate of divorce here and there. How would you react to that?

Everybody has her life to leave. I am Susan. There are so many other names out there, with different character; I don t want to say anything about that. People do say that, but one thing I know is that this thing does not always happen in our industry alone. Why it is always blown out of proportion is because we are public figure, which is why people look at it that way

That is the excuse most of you I have spoke to always give. But does the fact that you are celebrity mean you should not keep your marriage?

I am not holding brief for anybody here, and like I told you earlier on, everybody has a different character, which reflects on individual life. But I still insisted there are broken marriages or relationship also happens in other professions like banking sector, health sector and even in your own profession (Journalism) too. But when it happens in your own profession, who will report it? So it happens everywhere. Even in normal life, if you are not satisfied with your partner, you can opt out. Marriage is not bondage now. Some men take the advantage of our ladies in the industry. They abused us, they want to get to us by all means, and at the end of the day, they end up disappoint us

What is the difference between Susan on set and Susan in real life?

Susan on set, I have to wear my character, act the way my director want me to act my character. Whatever I see on my script is what I am going to act on. Susan in the movie is different from Susan outside, when I am outside I am a young lady who pursue her career and take good care of my business and my daughter

Where is Susan from?

I am from Abia State

But you speak Yoruba fluently?

Yaah, my mother is from Ilesha in Osun State. My dad is from Oboro Umahia in Abia State. I am from Nw3osu family, the popular actor, the late Ashley Nwosu. He was my father’s younger brother

I am very sure he might have influenced your acting career one way or the other?

No, he never. We operated differently

What can Susan cannot be caught with?

Smoking and drinking . I don t also fight

Nollywood is over 20 . How can you rate the industry?

We are trying, but I have not seeing anything spectacularabout our 20 years. But the only thing I can see is that we are improving and we are trying to get there. Individually, we are trying, but I just want the government to look into the industry, especially on the issue of piracy, is really dragging us backward financially, and is not making us to pump money into the industry. We are no more doing movie now, but project, that can get international award, but what can we do when our Nigeria market is not favourable. The government should please do something. I know they have been trying to bring it down. We just pray that before we clock 25 years, we would get there

What stands you out from your colleagues in the industry?

(Prolonged laughter) haaa! Sir Murphy, efe komi sinu wahala re o pelu ibere yi o(sir Murphy, you want to put me into trouble with this your question ) I don t know o. Okay I can say my sense of humour stands me out, and the way I dressed and my make-up also stands me out because I am a make –up artiste, so there is no way my make –up will not stand me out. The people and even my colleagues always tell me this