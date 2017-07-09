Not Again As Movie Industry Mourns Top Actor

Actor Nelsan Ellis, known by many as Lafayette in the television series “True Blood,” has died, his manager confirmed on Saturday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 39.

The actor’s manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told THR “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure. He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

Following the news, HBO, “True Blood” creator Alan Ball and others mourned the loss.

The actor was “a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood,’” read a statement released by HBO about the news of Ellis’ death.

“Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me,” Ball said. “Working with him was a privilege.”

Ellis’ “True Blood” co-star Joe Manganiello shared similar sentiments, saying he was “crushed” and that the actor was “a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist.”