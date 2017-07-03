Nollywood Actress Uche Jombo’s Husband Caught With a Young Chick

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo who sometime ago revealed her hubby to be a Puerto Rican, Kenney Rodriguez has been plunged into a marriage crisis rumors after the actress removed her husband’s name from her social media page on Instagram.

But TCS reports that Kenney is allegedly dating a 22-year-old African American student, named Teresa. The two were seen together in Dallas which is four hours from Houston, where his son is staying with relatives.

Apparently, in America, the successful business owner didn’t disclose his marital status to the public and is obviously single to people there except from the African community who know about the actress, a source close to Kenney revealed to TCS.

It is sad how Nollywood marriages are crashing. The number of celebrity marriages that have crashed in the last few years is not encouraging, hopefully Uche Jombo’s marriage will not lead to that direction. As it is normal for marriages to be rocky, we wish the actress good luck and strength in this difficult time.