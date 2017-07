Remi Oshodi Surutu lost her daughter to sickle cell.

The deceased who was fondly called Ayo, will be laid to rest today, July 6, 2017 at the Ebony vaults Ikoyi, Lagos.

The sad incident was reported on Sunday, July 2, 2017 and was announced on social media by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi.

Ayo died after a sickle cell crisis at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

May her soul rest in peace. Amen