No Lady Can Snatch My Man’- Actress Queeneth Agbor

Fast rising Nollywood actress Queeneth Agbor,In an chat with The NewsGuru, she said no woman can snatch her man, that she knows her onions.

Agbor reportedly made this statement when asked if a man has ever dumped her for someone else. She said:

“If a girl can snatch your man, that man wasn’t yours in the first place. Its good riddance to bad rubbish. It has never happened to me, but there has been an attempt. No lady can get snatch my man, I know my onions”.

Asked if she has been in situations where she didn’t feel like kissing an actor on set, even when the script mandated her to do so.

“I have had experiences on set where I didn’t feel like kissing an actor over and over again. You know we actors we fight a lot. But one will have to act with such a person, what would you do? You just have to act. Even for the ladies too, we fight. You cannot be friends with everybody, people have different attitudes and believes . There are colleagues in the office you don’t talk to, but you work in the same office”