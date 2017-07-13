There Is No Doubt That Tonto Dikeh Is Proud Of Her Christian Faith

Nollywood Actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh who is a born again christian recently took to Instagram to declare her faith again.

She wrote;

“I am a proud Born again Christian..

Christianity isn’t religion to me it’s a way of Living..

Am soaked in Gods Strength,No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall prosper In Jesus Name Amen..

Even when the devil tries he knows he already lost with TONTO..

The day I gave my life to God the kingdom of darkness Knew that trouble awaits them,the kingdom of God took their best player..

Never trade the presence of God for anything.. #MAMAKING #KINGTONTO #Papi👑 #celeratingmyhappiness #protectingmyhappiness #RADICAL4JESUS