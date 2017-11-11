Nigerian Pastors and Tithing Controversy

Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Freeze, a Nigerian radio host and presenter is back and stronger with his usual rant over the way and manner at which some Nigerian pastors have been deceiving members over paying tithes.

The Osun State born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian European mother, Samaranda Olarinde who has been silent for some days after his Instagram account was hacked following his ‘attacks’ on Nigerian pastors does not look like someone who is ready to give up on the pastor as he continued from where he stopped.

According to the dude, any pastor that want to debunk his argument should do so with scriptures not sentiment and emotional blackmail saying ”I’m back guys!

Jesus defeated the devil WITH SCRIPTURES not with sentiments and emotional blackmail. Debunk my argument with the word of God not with psychological tactics.”

And also on the issue of paying tithe or risk being curse, he said “There is no curse upon you if you don’t pay tithe! If you disagree show me the church Aliko Dangote, Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates pay their tithe to.

Instead of paying tithe to people who aren’t qualified to receive it, they give to the poor.

Bill Gates has given billions to eradicate disease in Africa while Aliko Dangote has just earmarked $100million dollars, more than the cost of a private jet to eradicate hunger in Nigeria!”