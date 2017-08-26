Neo Phlames drops ‘Aramabada’

A fast rising musician named Adeniyi Adewoyin popularly known as Neo Phlames is out with a new single titled ‘Aramabada’.

According to the singer who describes his type of music as Nigerian Music, Arambada which literarily means ‘what I would have done’ in Yoruba language, came naturally to him while thinking of what he would done if he was rich.

“You know I keep thinking about things I want in life, things that I really admire, and places I would visit only if I had the money to go.” he said.

“We all know money is relevant and in Arambada I’m talking about the things I wish for only if there was money. These kinds of thoughts come to my mind often and I think things are already set for me na just make the money come remain.

“Like I always say, the motor, the cloth, house, accessories I will use are already available at the store, wetyn remain na the money to buy am.”

In February, Neo Phlames released a song titled ‘Dakun Dakun’ which he said was to celebrate lovers on valentine.

‘Arambada’ was produced by Daihard Beats.

Ajibade Alabi