Makeup artists leading the beauty industry in Nigeria

Lola Maja, Banke Meshida, others make list of leading makeup artists

They make all the top celebrities & socialites look extremely fabulous at occasions always with their magic finger and signature look; little wonder why the beauty industry in Nigeria has grown tremendously over the years. With several products to play with; most of these celebrity make-up artistes are known by their job on the faces of their clients. In no particular order, ADEOLA ADEKOYA ex-rays some of these makeup artistes who have made themselves a force to reckon with in the industry

Popularly known as Lola Maja, she started working as a makeup artist at the age of 14, she is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of “Sacred Beauty. She has worked with so many local and international celebrities such as Alek Wek, Iman, Omotola Jalade, she has also worked on magazines editorials and movie sets such as the figurine, Fifty and October 1 and so much more she also won the 2015 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for “Best Make-up”