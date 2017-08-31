Makeup artists leading the beauty industry in Nigeria

Lola Maja, Banke Meshida, others make list of leading makeup artists

They make all the top celebrities & socialites look extremely fabulous at occasions always with their magic finger and signature look; little wonder why the beauty industry in Nigeria has grown tremendously over the years. With several products to play with; most of these celebrity make-up artistes are known by their job on the faces of their clients. In no particular order, ADEOLA ADEKOYA ex-rays some of these makeup artistes who have made themselves a force to reckon with in the industry

Lola Maja-Okojevoh



Popularly known as Lola Maja, she started working as a makeup artist at the age of 14, she is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of “Sacred Beauty. She has worked with so many local and international celebrities such as Alek Wek, Iman, Omotola Jalade, she has also worked on magazines editorials and movie sets such as the figurine, Fifty and October 1 and so much more she also won the 2015 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for “Best Make-up”

Banke Meshida Lawal

Banke Meshida Lawal popularly known as BM PRO made her debut into the beauty industry straight after her university she is popular for her flawless make up looks she ventured into makeup with the aim of beautifying people she has worked with so many people or prominence such as Mariam Babaginda to the First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the likes of Halima Abubakar, Abimbola Fashola and Oluremi Tinubu.

Bebe Omagbemi

Bebe Omagbemi popularly known as Bibyonce who is known for her elegant and simple yet dramatic make up looks she has graced the face of so many Nigerian celebrities such as Tonto Dikeh, Daniella Okeke, Rita Dominic, Adesua Etomi and so much more.

Adetola Anita Adetoye



Adetola Anita Adetoye popularly known as Anita brows she is a self-taught professional makeup artist. She became a makeup artist in 2009. She has developed to become a force to be reckoned with in the makeup industry she has worked with so many personalities such as Stephanie Coker, Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia, Gbemi Olateru and many others.

Joyce Jacobs

Joyce Jacobs is a renowned celebrity makeup artist who started her brand in 2009 and has since been making waves in Nigerian beauty industry. She is popular for fee soft and elegant looks and has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, fashion spreads and editorials. She has worked with so many notable clients such as Alek Wek, Tiwa Savage, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade, Wiz Khalifa, Wiz Kid and so much more.

Theodora Mogo

Doubles as the head makeup artist at Doranne beauty. She studied mass communication and majored in public relations. Her love for makeup began since childhood before she turned her passion into a source of employment .she won then future awards Africa prize for beauty in. 2016 and has worked with so many notable celebrities such as Seyi Shay, Bolanle Olakanni, Asa and much more

Labisi Folawiyo

Labisi Folawiyo is the head makeup artist of faces by Labisi. She switched from her job as. An investment banker to become a makeup artist. She has made her mark in the makeup industry And is known for her trendy and youthful make up looks she has worked with so many celebrities such as Olakunbi Tomori ( April by Kunbi ) ,

Akpevwe Uvieghara

Akpevwe Uvieghara popularly known as Dodos Is a makeup artist and style blogger, she majored in economics but found her calling in the makeup industry she is famous signature neutral and flawless makeup .she is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty and fashion industry she has worked with personalities such as Genevieve Nnaji, Beverly Naya, Damilola Adegbite

Jane Ogu



Jane Ogu is the owner of flawless faces by Jane and she is also the creative director for MUD Nigeria. Her love for makeup began at the age of 16 and trained professionally to become a makeup artist in 2006 and has worked on bridal looks, movies, red carpets and magazine editorial. Her clientele list includes Genevieve Nnaji, Dija, Stephanie Okereke and so many others