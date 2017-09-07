M.I brings legend’s real deal experience to the nation’s capital

For lovers of great fun and music in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was lit over weekend;

It was the day Legend Extra Stout brought famous Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga to give residents of the capital city a taste of the Real Deal Experience.

As the headline act for Legend’s Real Deal Experience, the “Chairman” crooner, M.I Abaga, didn’t disappoint his fans who had turned up in large numbers at the venue despite the heavy downpour of rain. The loud ovation that greeted his appearance on stage was enough testimonial to his popularity amongst the local fans.

Known for his smooth lyrics and energetic stage presence, alongside a full complimentary live band, M.I dished out back-to-back hits as the ecstatic audience revealed in an unending sing-along with the star.

It was indeed a fun night with plenty to eat and drink as the fans sang and interacted with the artiste while enjoying an endless supply of Nigeria’s first locally brewed stout, Legend.

Speaking after the show, M.I said: “First, I have to commend Legend Extra stout for putting this show together. It’s not a mean feat pulling this off; you can feel the energy, the fun, no doubt the fans had a great time and all these wouldn’t have been possible without Legend, so big ups to the brand.”

Asked about his impression of the event, he added: “For me, any opportunity to interact face-to-face with my fans is one I’ll never pass up on. We had great fun here today. At a time, there was practically no song I sang there on stage that the fans didn’t sing along. It’s pure joy man and I want to say a big Thank You to my Abuja fans for all the love.”

Legend Extra Stout also gave out a N50, 000 cash prize to the winners, Rigid Emcee and Magic Steppers of its online talent competition, which held on the Brand’s social media pages and live at the event. Fans and consumers of Legend also got to experience the different unique elements of Legend stout in a live simulation room just as in previous editions, while many also went home with exciting prizes like flat screen TVs, generators, refrigerators, among other household items.

Speaking on the success of the event, Portfolio Manager – Mainstream, Lager and Stout brands Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu said:

“Time and time again, we continue to deliver the best experience to our loyal consumers. Tonight’s event is yet another way we appreciate our fans and consumers in Abuja just as we have done in several other cities across the country. I am super-impressed with the turn-out at the venue and M.I’s performance was breath-taking. As you can see, I had plenty fun too as I wouldn’t let myself be outdone by the other attendees. We look forward to visiting more cities before the year runs out, so watch out for us in your neighbourhood.”

