Lokoja sets to host Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour

The Confluence town of Lokoja, Kogi State capital, will this Saturday experience world-class entertainment as the grandmasters of data, Globacom, lines up seven A-Listers to serenade the residents of the town at the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour billed to hold at 4.00 p.m. at the Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall.

Lokoja home girl, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, will be joined by Ghollywood actress, the delectable Juliet Ibrahim, to anchor the show, which will have two Nollywood legends, Patience Ozokwor, a.k.a. Mama G, and Richard Mofe-Damijo making celebrity guest appearances.

Globacom, in a statement issued from its head office, said that a total of 11 entertainers had been commissioned to perform at the show, the 21st edition since the concert kicked off on April 15 in Awka, Anambra State.

According to Globacom, music icons billed to perform at the show are the Marvin Records protégé, Korede Bello; dance hall master, Douglas Jack Agu, who uses the stage name, Runtown; Inetimi Alfred Odon, a.k.a. Timaya, and the company’s latest brand ambassador, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface.

The quartet will be joined by the trio of Nabania crooner, Chinedu Okoli, alias Flavour, the rapper, singer and songwriter, Chibuzor Nelson Azubike, a.k.a. Phyno and the king of the streets, Olamide Adedeji , popularly known as Baddo.

The company explained that the show “is a free show but to attend, subscribers have to use a credit of N2,000 for data or voice calls within a month. Once subscribers meet this criterion, they have to send SMS ‘MUSIC LOKOJA’ to a short code 207 and they will get a message inviting them to the show”.

Also, subscribers who have not used up to N2,000 but wish to attend the concert, the company further explained, “are free to come to the venue of the show, recharge their lines with the same amount and they will be given the tickets for the show”.

Before coming to Lokoja, the concert had been held in cities and towns such as Awka, Owerri, Calabar; Asaba; Aba; Port Harcourt; Ajah in Lagos; Benin City; Abuja; Victoria Island, Lagos; Ibadan; Ikeja, Lagos; Ijebu Ode; Abeokuta; Ekpoma;. Suleja; Akure; Kubwa, Kaduna and Enugu.

Other cities and locations that will host the show after Lokoja are Makurdi, FESTAC, Lagos; Ibadan; Ayingba; Port Harcourt and Ikorodu, Lagos. The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour is a 27-week complete entertainment show specially designed to celebrate and reward Globacom’s teeming subscribers for their loyalty and abiding faith in the Glo Brand over the years.