The live shows begin on The Voice Nigeria!

As Hightee, Afolayan, Precious, Ifeoma stole the night

L-R: Snr Brand & Sponsorship Manager, Airtel, Opeyemi Lawal; Winner, The Voice Nigeria season 1, Arese Emokpae; Head, PR and Talent, Africa Magic, Efosa Aiyebowvan, Snr Brand Manager, Colas, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Adesoji Omoigui and Marketing Manager, DStv, Tope Oshunkeye at the exclusive live screening event of The Voice Nigeria season 2, held at The Arena, Terra Kulture, V/I)

The Voice Nigeria season two's first live episode aired on Sunday the 27th of August, and an excited audience was present at Terra Kulture in Lagos to experience thrilling performances from the contestants on Africa's biggest singing reality show.

Celebrities like Akpororo, Linda Ejiofor, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Mawuli Gavor and the finalists of last season’s Voice were just a few of the known faces in attendance, as popular television personality Ozzy Agu hosted the on-ground event set for the screening of the live broadcast .

The live shows involve four members of each team performing, with the coach choosing to save one contestant and the three remaining contestants put up for public voting. One lucky contestant who amasses the most votes ends up being saved.

#TeamPatoranking got the show rolling as the contestants took to the stage one after another. Kessydriz performed Tina Turner’s What’s love got to with it, whilst Afolayan sang J Martin’s E No Easy. Hightee thrilled with Lauryn Hill’s Doo Wop and Voke sang Reekado Bank’s Ladies and Gentlemen. Patoranking saved Hightee.

#TeamYemiAlade was up next with Chris Rio performed Stiches by Shawn Mendes. Ifeoma touched a few nerves as she sang Andra Day’s Rise up. Jahnomso followed with Show me love by Robin S and Bunmi sang Yemi Alade’s Want you. Yemi Alade eventually made a call and saved Ifeoma.

Following this string of impressive performances was #TeamWaje with Efezino kicking off with a rendition of Clean Bandit’s Rockabye. Glowrie gave an emotional performance of Adele’s Hello while Favour sang Tiwa Savage’s All over and Wow, the 80s man, raised the bar with his performance of Kool and the Gang’s Get down on it. Glowrie was saved by Waje.

#TeamTimi had Bada who sang Sean Kingston’s Beautiful girls while Amarachi (sister to Dawn from Season one) performed Meghan Trainor’s No. Wolei sang Brymo’s Ara and finally the strong voiced Precious regaled the coaches and audience with his lovely performance of Whitney Houston’s Nothing. Precious was saved by Timi.

However, it is important to note that Ifeoma, Hightee, Afolayan, Precious stole the night with their sizzling and well-coordinated performances