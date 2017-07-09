The movie trailer , which was released in November 2016, showed that it contained a lot of sex scenes.Omotola and Wale Ojo both explained that they sought the permission of their partners before playing those scenes.

Wale Ojo revealed in an interview that the scenes were real.

My sex scenes with Omotola are very easy. After all, I am a sexy person. I don’t see it as that hard. Omotola and I are great friends, so it was very easy for us to have that chemistry and do what we had to do.

It wasn’t difficult at all. Our kisses were real. We grabbed each other, we were passionate, it is natural. It is real.

When asked if he felt something emotionally while the scene was shot, he said:

Of course, you have to have an emotion to do this. We are good friends, so things worked out well. It wasn’t that hard. I always love playing the bad guy role.