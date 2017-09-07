Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Prepare To Welcome Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to welcome their third child at the end of January via a surrogate mother.

The couple – who are parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, 21 months – are said to be ‘over the moon’ as they prepared to expand their family.

A report by TMZ on Wednesday claims that the duo paid $45,000 for the surrogate, who is apparently doing well as her pregnancy progresses.

‘The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,’ a source told People.

‘They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy’, the insider added.

‘They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.’

It was reported in that Kim, 36, opted to go for a surrogate route to expand her family due to health complications during her first two pregnancies.