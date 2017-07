The only disqualified contestant of Big Brother Nigeria’s 2017 edition, Ekemini Ekerette aka Kemen, has been enjoying significant fame after the show, despite his controversy with TBoss.

On Wednesday, June 7, Kemen posted photos of himself at the gym at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Akwa Ibom state.

The fitness trainer and model was joined by Nollywood actress Ini Edo, and former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama with his wife and brother.