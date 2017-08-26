JJC Skillz throws Funke Akindele Bello a Surprise Birthday Party to celebrate #Fabat40!

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello turned 4o yesterday.

To celebrate her birthday, her hubby JJC Skillz threw her a surprise birthday party, which had the cast and crew from their TV production company Sceneone TV, Denrele, Lolo1, VJ Adams, Debie-Rise and more in attendance.

The couple had celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary a day before.

As part of the surprise, JJC Skillz also got gospel artist Tope Alabi to give the birthday girl a shout out which left her in tears. Funke Akindele Bello has since then been sharing photos from the party on her Instagram page.