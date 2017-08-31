Instagram sensation, Teni out withFargin

Following teeming request from her fans and industry folks alike since her freestyle on Olisa Odebe’s sound track went viral on Instagram, Apata Teniola, or Teni as she is fondly called, releases the much awaited studio record of the much anticipated song.

Fargin , an adaptation of the English word, Virgin, is a song that addresses the issue of rape and sexual exploitation. Teni employs her great story telling ability in crafting the lyrics to this hit bound single on a Mystro produced highlife beat.