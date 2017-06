Linda Ikeji’s brother, Peks Ikeji, has taken to Instagram to make a video which most of his followers didn’t find funny though it came with the caption ‘I play too much’

According to Peks, who his followers accused of depending on his sister claimed he’s not a fan of yahoo boys and has over 2000 shirts in his closet.

Recall that this week, Falz and 9ice sparked controversy on Nigeria’s social media over same issue of fraudsters. Here’s the video below