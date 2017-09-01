IFLIX, Asia’s SVoD giant unveils in Nigeria

“‘iflix, the world’s leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets, announced the launch of its revolutionary service in Nigeria last Thursday at their offices famously known as “The Playground”.

The online video streaming platform which boasts of partnerships with over 220 studios and distributors allows users have access to international, regional and local content which ranges from Asian, European, American and African movies, TV shows, Documentaries and cartoons for as low as ₦799 monthly or an annual subscription at the rate of ₦6,392.

Speaking at the launch, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie, country manager, said the subscription service is targeted at the mass market.

‘’ We are excited to launch Iflix in Nigeria, we have a lot to offer from our wide range of movie selection from around the globe’’. Ngozi Madueke-Dozie

