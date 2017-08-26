I Want To Wipe Away The Sorrows Of The Masses – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie is extremely serious about running for the Anambra state governor’s seat.

The Nollywood actor shared a video of himself picking up his nomination form in Abuja.

He wrote,

“I cannot thank God enough. Join me in thanking Jehovah Almighty as I picked my nomination form yesterday in Abuja to run for Governor of Anambra State 2017, under the platform of the DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S CONGRESS. DPC.

I cannot do it alone. I need the support of every well meaning Nigerian who is tired of the old ways.

Its a wake-up call for the youths, for the masses. I provide myself as a humble servant to wipe away the sorrows of the masses.

The revolution has begun. The problems of the people have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!”