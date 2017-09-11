I Have Used Sex Before To Pay For Food And Shelter – Timaya

Apparently singer, Timaya was once a ‘toy boy’

He regularly had sex with an older woman in the early days just to keep a roof over his head.

This revelation was made by the ‘Concur’ crooner in a recent interview.

“I was born into a fairly comfortable family but I was a rebel and I often ran away from home. I once lived in Port Harcourt with a woman who was older than me and she used me like I was a sex toy.

“I had to service her whenever she had the urge in exchange for food and a roof over my head. However, I have always dreamed big. Despite my travails, I never let go of my aspirations while believing that one day, I would make it big.”

Timaya, who now enjoys a solid 12-year music career, has put all that behind him.

Source; Bounce News