I would have been a Reverend Sister but… —Beverly Osu

Nigeria’s Beverly Ada Osu is an actress and model. In 2013, she represented Nigeria at the Big Brother Africa (BBA). Beverly reflects on staying relevant in the entertainment industry after four years of breaking out in this interview with Newton-Ray Ukwuoma.

What has Beverly been up to lately?

I have been living my life to the fullest. I have been investing my time and energy into my craft.

It has been four years since your BBA outing, how has the journey been?

I am so grateful to God. The journey hasn’t been easy but a lot of growth has been made.

Does being a participant of a Reality Show like BBA guarantee instant stardom?

Not really. Reality shows give one a huge platform. It’s left for the individual’s zeal and God’s grace to forge through and rise.

Do you think Reality TV shows like BBNaija should exercise caution on how it beams light on participants’ privacy?

It’s a reality show, and it’s what you signed up for. From the moment you are even seen on TV, your privacy has been taken away from you. You can only manage what comes out to the public about your life.

Are you still being vilified because of your private moments in BBA?

I don’t really know because I have moved on from 2013 and if people still want to be in that year, it’s up to them.

Your comment on Banky W’s proposal to Adesua was well received. What were you trying to pass across?

I love good news and Banky and Adesua’s proposal was a breath of fresh air. We have too much of unnecessary negativity on social media. We need things and stories that lift our spirits with joy not news that makes us ponder a lot. Yes, that was why I had to celebrate them.

Do you think people got the message?

I don’t really care if people understood it or not. I am responsible for what I said not what people understand.

Are you in a relationship?

I don’t like to talk about my private life.

Do you have a future plan?

Of course I do. It only gets better. Everything is on the pipeline.

You once said you attended a convent. Do you still have thoughts of being a reverend sister?

I think about it sometimes. I attended Daughters of Divine Love Convent in Enugu State.I would have been a reverend sister but I didn’t quite finish. I left in my fifth year. In-as-much as I know worldly things, I still fear God and have faith in Him.

You have an NGO that takes care of people in the slum. How did you decide to start?

I think it was while I was on a movie set in Ajah. I saw these young guys filling a canoe with sand. So, I approached them, trying to know how much they got for the job. One of them said it was N500. Right there I knew I would do something to help some of them. After my movie shoot, my project manager and I came up with the project. We decided to start from Port Harcourt and by the grace of God, we will touch lives in every part of the country. It has been years now.

What do you have to say about pictures of you online that are mostly skin revealing?

I am a model. And I work with a lingerie company. But that is not even the reason. Basically, I want to teach people to be comfortable in their own skin. People think I expose too much but I think it’s just my skin. Some women are often very uncomfortable in their own skins. I am. And I want them to be. There was a time I was a size 14, but because of what I wanted to become, I had to shed the weight.

Who is your mentor in the industry?

I really don’t have an exact person I look up to. I just try to adopt the characters and goal from different people.

What is your alter ego?

My alter ego is very calm and loves to be alone.

What role would you be asking from movie producers?

I only receive roles that are new and different. I don’t jump on any script or story just to be seen. I take my time to execute them.

What is your favourite city in the world?

Sincerely, I haven’t been to it yet, but once I explore it. I definitely will say lol

How do you like to unwind?

I read to feed my heart and soul, listen to good music and inspirational voices.