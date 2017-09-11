I Have Not Clocked 40 – Eniola Badmus

Eniola BadmusOn September 7, 2017, was Nollywood’s actress, Eniola Badmus’ birthday.

She began the day with the release of an amazing picture on her Instagram page which was definitely was pretty.

The Nollywood actress definitely wasn’t going to stop with just pictures on social media as she later had a private dinner with a couple of friends.

Among friends who turned up for her birthday dinner include fellow Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna.

In an interview: She said: “Yes, today is my birthday, and I am so happy and fulfilled about it. I give God the glory.” She continued: “I am 34 today. I thank God for all He has done in my life.”

When asked why the public thinks she’s 34, she said: “Who said I am not 34? If I claim that, don’t you know I still have elderly ones? What age do you want them to be? Please, I have not clocked 40, I am 34. I don’t know why people are getting it wrong.”