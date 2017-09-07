I Never Kiss In My Movies – Ruth Kadiri

No matter how tempting your lips look, Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri will not kiss you during a film production.

So, don’t get any funny ideas.

The beautiful actress, who has no intention of doing it anytime soon, says the act is totally against her beliefs.

In an interview, the actress explained that her acceptance of roles follows an assessment of the script and the deeds of her proposed character.

She also adds that the decision has not dampened her growth as a professional in Nollywood.

If you want to kiss Ruth Kadiri, you have to ‘toast’ her first oh!