I Love My Son With All My Heart – Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress and Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has paid tributes to her son, Raymond Ekwe who died on August 2017.

The veteran actress poured out her heart to her late son. “You were the best gift God gave to me, I love you with all my heart, spirit and soul” she said.

“Thank you for making the world call me mother, thank you for making people know about Jesus, thank you.

God bless you. I know you are gone am totally broken but I rejoice because you loved Jesus with all your body and soul” further said Eucharia Anunobi.

Eucharia Anunobi lost her son on August 21, 2017, to a long time battle with sickle cell anaemia.