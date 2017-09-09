I hated my role in ‘My wife and I” – Ramsey Nuoah

One of Nigeria’s most-sought after and good looking actor, Ramsey Nouah has revealed that he hated the role he played in his most recent movie “My Wife and I”

My Wife and I is a family comedy that focuses on a couple struggling to keep their marriage intact.The movie follows the story of Toyosi and Ebere, an unhappily married couple on the brink of a divorce.

For the sake of their twin teenagers, and at the urging of their parents, they decide to give their marriage one last chance.

After a visit to a famous Pastor, they somehow wake up in each other’s bodies. Unable to switch back, Toyosi and Ebere are forced to masquerade as each other until a solution can be found.

Ramsey Nuoah who played the role of Toyosi said the role was not fun at all.

Speaking with DAILY TIMES entertainment correspondent, in an exclusive interview, Nuoah said “the role was very awkward. Every time I have to play that part am always like Errrrg!!! , I hated it.”

“Professional ethics though still demands that you should still do the stuff that you’re meant to do,” he said

“I don’t know why they’re (women) so passionate about men trying to be like women, I don’t know what it is. It excites them. Everywhere I go, I remember the red carpet, and it was the same thing. Why does it excite you girls so much? Like you wish the world was with entire women, no men at all? Cos I don’t get it, cos that’s the way it is. It wasn’t fun, I don’t get it!

Speaking on the success of his marriage which has stood the test of time for over 15 years,the father-of-three, revealed that “Contrary to a widely held notion, the success of a marriage largely rests on the woman.”

He said “these days, a lot of marriages are based on equality. A woman wants to get 50 per cent of whatever she is giving into the marriage back from the man. This has led to the breakdown of many marriages. From time our mothers used to be the women that held their marriages. They were in charge of the home. Our mothers took charge of everything but today women don’t want that kind of responsibility. Hence, it is affecting marriages.”