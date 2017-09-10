Why I can never be jealous of Flavour’s other baby mama – Anna Banner

Former beauty queen, Anna Banner, has declared that she can never be jealous of Flavour’s other baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, because she wants her daughter to have a happy life.

Banner, who made the disclosure while speaking with Punch, also declared that she was still in love with the singer, though he was yet to marry her.

She predicated her claim on the fact that the singer was her first love, has a beautiful soul and is the father of her daughter.

According to Banner, “I couldn’t have purposely got pregnant because I wanted to hook a star. I was already a star too. I wasn’t looking for fame; I was even running away from fame. But I got pregnant for somebody I really loved.

“It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.

“When you love someone, it is hard to fall out. You cannot fall in love today and fall out of love tomorrow. Love is strong. Before you tell somebody you love him, you have to be sure.

“Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him as the beautiful soul he has and as the father of my child. I don’t know what the future holds but we are just taking things one step at a time.

“Some people have got it twisted. It wasn’t because of the video that I had a child for him. We didn’t start dating because of the video either. It just happened and it happened.”

On being jealous, she said, “Why should I be jealous? We are all humans but what will be will be. If you get jealous today, where will it lead you to? All I want is for my child to be happy.”