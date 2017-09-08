Harrysong to release sophomore album ‘King Maker’

Arabanko crooner, Harrysong has announced the title of his first sophomore album ‘King Maker’ under his own imprint, Alterplate Music Company.

In statement made available by one his rep, Desmond Ike, who disclosed that Harrysong will be exploring series of sounds, bringing to bare his versatility, creativity and deep knowledge of music to the industry at large.

However, as at the time of filling this report, the total number of tracks, collaborations and producers list have not been made available but it is sure that the album will be released in the final quarter.

