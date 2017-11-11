Between Gov. Ambode, Funmi Tejuosho and Lagos House

Contrary to the popular saying that, he who goes to equity, goes with clean hand. Like Hon. Funmi Tejuosho, Like Lagos Governor, Ambode.

If you’re conversant with the happenstances in the Lagos state government, you must have heard about the unlawful eviction of Honourable Funmi Tejuosho from his 150 million naira abode located around GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Fresh facts have started emerging on what has been tagged illegal acquisition of a property by one of the lawmakers in Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adefunmilayo Tejuosho.

In fact, many tales were given to be the real cause of the invasion of her residence by security operatives on the orders of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

To some, she has done everything wrong by not vacating the building for other Deputy Speakers that came after her. Some others believed she has settled the issue by buying the property from the government at N150m.

However, according to the new findings, the issue that is still generating mixed feelings amongst many in the state with appellation, Centre of Excellence, is not only limited to the female lawmaker,

who claimed to have bought the property from the state government through her company, Debam Mega Solutions Limited, when she was the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly through the monetization policy of the government.

Aside Tejuosho, findings revealed that the likes of Governors, Ambode, Rauf Aregbesola, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi are also beneficiaries of the monetization policy which saw them acquiring properties the way Funmi Tejuosho did.

We gathered exclusively that, aside Funmi Tejuosho, the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode also benefitted from such privilege when he bought his house on Glover Street, Ikoyi Lagos, a prominent part of the state.

Many who are privy to this information are wondering why Governor Ambode who intends to recover government assets sold at an undervalued price cannot start with his own property.

Aside the governor, there are so many other top government officials who also benefitted from the monetization policy.

Now, the question that is being asked is: why are others being shielded from the same treatment the female lawmaker is getting at the moment.