Frank Edoho Denies Domestic Violence Accusations

Frank Edoho says he will never hit a lady. He considers himself a gentleman and denies claims that he brutalised beating his ex-wife, Katherine Obiang

Frank Edoho says he can never hurt a fly.

This comes after a Twitter user accused him of beating his estranged wife, Katherine Obiang.

Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Katherine Obiang, went their separate ways after their 7-year marriage crashed in 2011.

Katherine had accused him of domestic violence while they were married.

The ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ anchor took to his Twitter handle yesterday to deny the allegations for the first time.

Frank had an argument with one of his followers after he shared a Tweet ahead of Floyd Mayweather and Mcgregor Connor’s fight on Sunday.