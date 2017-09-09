Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him” – Anna Banner

09.09.2017 at 6:32 pm

Beauty Queen and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Anna Ebiere Banner who has a baby girl with musician Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour in an exclusive interview with Punch newspapers talks about her relationship with her baby daddy.

Although she got pregnant after Flavour’s critically acclaimed “Golibe” music video, Anna says the video had nothing to do with their relationship.

She discusses her experiences with being pregnant out of wedlock and her relationship with the father of her child.

On her finding out she was pregnant out of wedlock: I was demoralised. I was finished! I was frustrated! My parents were disgusted at my sight. It was my cross, so I had to carry it. I decided I was going to keep the baby even if I wasn’t married. It turned out to be the best decision I have made. I am not saying it is good to get pregnant at a young age and have a baby but whatever choices you make, you need to know there are consequences and you have to get ready to face the consequences. I was ready to face mine and I will not advise anybody to get pregnant at a young age. But if you get pregnant, abortion is not the next step

On if she planned the pregnancy: I couldn’t have purposely got pregnant because I wanted to hook a star. I was already a star too. I wasn’t looking for fame; I was even running away from fame. But I got pregnant for somebody I really loved. It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.

On her current relationship with Flavour: When you love someone, it is hard to fall out. You cannot fall in love today and fall out of love tomorrow. Love is strong. Before you tell somebody you love him, you have to be sure. Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him as the beautiful soul he has and as the father of my child. I don’t know what the future holds but we are just taking things one step at a time.

On her future plans: I am going to have a foundation and I hope it turns out the way I want. It is about empowering young girls just like me not to give up. A lot of young girls got pregnant at a young age just like me and they gave up. I just want to encourage them that this is not the end of the world; you can do so many things. It is never late to go back to school. Age is just a number, your child will grow up to love and appreciate you. Even if it is not school, learn how to do something, empower yourself.