Ex Miss Nigeria bags MBA at University of Strathclyde Glasglow

Former Beauty Queen, Miss Nigeria 2013, and a certified Barrister, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha, has added another feather to her hat, as she has bagged an MBA degree from the University of Strathclyde Glasglow in the United Kingdom.

The Imo state born 25-year-old, who earned a law degree at 23 from Abia State University was crowned Miss Nigeria in July, 2013, at the prestigious yearly beauty pageant organised by Daily Times Nigeria.

In 2015, she was called to bar and set up a rape crisis center through her non-governmental organization; The Eight Foundation based in Lagos, Nigeria. She has also been active in campaigning against sexual violence.

The beauty queen described her journey from finishing university to winning the pageant and then going back to law school with her crown after a year, as ‘tough’. Her busy schedule prevented her from completing her studies at the same time with her mates, and it made her sad to watch them graduate while she was still taking lectures.

“Going back to school, studying, writing…I wasn’t in the mood. I just wanted to play, but I realised it was something that I needed to do, so I got it done and out of the way.”

Such a statement is typical of a young lady who has her life set out in front of her, complete with several paths she can decide to take.

Two years after living the life of a queen, Ezinne has a different answer for anyone who wants to know how it feels. “Now, I don’t see the ‘queen’ thing in front of me anymore, because I’m trying to develop myself, Ezinne, as a brand. I wake up, if I want to go out, I do, and if I don’t, I don’t.”

See more photos below:

