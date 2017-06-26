Davido Start Up Oil And Gas Business For A Friend

Davido seems to have added ‘philantropist’ to his profile as he has been helping people out and gifting people with gifts.

Recall how that some weeks ago how it was reported that Davido is building a house for a fan who sang his hitsong “IF” and even registered him in school.

He has been gifting fans who cling to his social media page asking for help. Another nice thing about Davido is that he doesn’t joke with birthdays and gifting celebrants.

Recall how that sometime ago he bought his dad a Bentley on his 60th birthday and got an expensive Rolex wristwatch for Nigerian artiste Mayorkun.

In the latest gist filthering in,Davido just showered his close friend and member of his team, Lateef with love on his birthday as he buys a tanker for him as a gift for his personal Oil and Gas business.

In an Instagram post,he shared a photo of the tanker and wrote;

“Happy birthday bro !! U been with me since I was 12 .. even before I even thought doing music ! U said you wanted to set up an oil and gas company ! It’s ur birthday so I went and got u a tanker!!!!! Sha give me free diesel lol! Congrats”

This act of kindness has gotten Davido been showered with praises as they see he appreciates friendship.

Nice one bro…