Bobrisky Is Getting Engaged

Could Bobrisky actually leave it all behind and follow bae permanently to America?

Self-acclaimed Nigerian male Barbie, Okuneye Idris a.k.a Bobrisky says his bae wants him off social media once he is engaged.

In June 2017, Bobrisky said he is considering undergoing surgery to have a butt implant.

Bobrisky, who is famous for his feminine look and dress sense, has managed to win himself the position of most controversial figure since he came on social media sometime in 2016.

Recently, he revealed his plan to start charging his fans a certain fee to view his Snapchat posts.

He also claimed to be more beautiful than 70 percent of Nigerian women.