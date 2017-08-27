CONGRATULATIONS! Patoranking Welcomes First Child

He might be a biological father but he still seems married to his music.

Patoranking has joined the baby daddy club. His membership has come full circle as his partner has been safely delivered of a child.

The judge and coach on The Voice Nigeria, first revealed that he was expecting his first child via social media on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“Daddy Yo. Thank God,” he captioned an adorable photo of himself and baby mama sporting a huge bump.

Now the singer just shared a photo of himself cradling the new born while his baby mama looked on from the hospital bed, via his Instagram page with no captions.

He also failed to reveal any more details of the birth or the sex of the child.

The new family looked super adorable!