Real reason my marriage with Ooni of Ife crashed —Olori Wuraola

Following recent rumours concerning her crashed marriage with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the former wife of the monarch, Olori Wuraola, has released an official statement on her Instagram page.

Queen Wuraola, who has now changed her name to Zainab on her social media accounts, confirmed in a post she shared on her Instagram handle that her 17 months marriage to the monarch is officially over but failed to give reasons for the breakup.

She had remained silent since the rumours broke the social media but addressed it saying in her statement that her crashed marriage was not as a result of her infidelity.

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity and nefarious behaviour. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified), is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

According to the queen, “What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love and exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence and abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence and manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

“We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity and nefarious behaviour. The spreading of false information (through “sources” afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility- on my end.

“We’ve seen this movie before. Women being dragged in the press and blamed for everything under the sun. This behaviour is unacceptable. I urge those involved to be mindful of their actions for the eyes of our Almighty God are always watching. The seeds of slander are a cancer that harvests to eat away the souls of the planter.

“The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defence or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.”

She ended her statement saying, “As I bid adieu to this chapter, my wish to you all is to step into your lives – boldly and fearlessly, the way God intended and live not just by words, but through example. The best chapter in our lives is the one we are writing now. Thank you for your love and support.

“With peace, love and light, -Her Highness, Zaynab Otiti Obanor.”