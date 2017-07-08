PHOTOS from Gov Amosun’s daughter and Dabiri-Erewa’s son wedding

Daughter of Ogun state governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the son of Abike Dabiri-Erewa got married today in Ogun state. In attendance at the wedding were the creme de la creme in Nigeria.

From left: The Groom’s parents, Dr. Kolawole Dabiri; Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Groom, Oladipo Habeeb; Bride, Ayomide Giasat; Bride’s parents, Mrs. Olufunso and Governor Ibikunle Amosun; during the Nikkah and engagement ceremony of their children at the African Church Primary School, in Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State… Saturday

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (left) and Governor of Borno State, Mr. Kashim Shettima (right), during the wedding of Gov Ibikunle Amosun’s daughter and Hon Abike Dabiri’s son in Abeokuta on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State; Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Groom, Oladipupo; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina and his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar during the wedding ceremony of Governor Amosun’s daughter at Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi during the wedding of Gov Ibikunle Amosun’s daughter and Hon Abike Dabiri’s son in Abeokuta on Saturday, July 8, 2017