Nollywood Actor Thrown Out Of His Home Over Unpaid 2.5million Rent In Lagos

Nollywood actor Emeka Rising Ibeh popularly known for his role in the Movie “Isakaba” and “Mr. Ibu The Lecturer “ has been thrown out of his apartment at 7 Nuru Onuwo Street in Surulere after failing to pay for his house rent for 5 years worth N2.5 million naira

File

Emeka has been living in the apartment as a ghost tenant over the last five years and could not afford to pay his rent according to the Landlord of the house.

Speaking, the Landlord of the house confirmed the report that he was thrown out with the help of court

“As you can see we have eventually thrown out our Emeka with the help of the court.

The apartment was literarily turned into a place for India hemp smokers and camp for prostitutes. It was hell. He said he was a Nollywood practitioner yet he could not pay his rent.

There was no tactics and tricks in the world that these Emekas didn’t use to avoid paying my rent in the last 5 years running into 2.5 million naira.

Can you imagine staying in an apartment for five years without paying rent? Such an irresponsible fellow.

The actor who was once sacked from the actors guild of Nigeria over thuggery was said to have loads of India hemp and other substance found in the apartment which has been tendered for further investigation. The obviously elated Landlord said.

Mood in the compound At the compound where Emeka Ibeh was thrown out, one of the neighbors said:

“This is a big relief for us because the experience and the things that happened here was unimaginable.

Sometimes in the night you will hear ladies screaming for help in the apartment and when we go to knock, Emeka will say they are acting movie.

At another time it will be the smoke of India hemp with all kinds of funny looking characters claiming to be Nollywood actors.

It was not a palatable experience that is why the whole compound celebrated the day he was thrown out by the court like a piece of rubbish that he truly is. We are free at last”